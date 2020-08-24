Monday, 24 August 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Library to be refurbished

BENSON library is set to be modernised.

The Friends of Benson Library have received a detailed proposal from Oxford Library Services.

It wants to replace the roof and investigate the possibility of fitting solar panels.

Improvements would be made to the building’s ventilation, writing and heating systems.

The library would also be redocorated and have a new carpet fitted.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33