Library to be refurbished

THE refurbishment of Goring Primary School could ... [more]
Monday, 24 August 2020
BENSON library is set to be modernised.
The Friends of Benson Library have received a detailed proposal from Oxford Library Services.
It wants to replace the roof and investigate the possibility of fitting solar panels.
Improvements would be made to the building’s ventilation, writing and heating systems.
The library would also be redocorated and have a new carpet fitted.
