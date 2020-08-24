Charity ends

THE refurbishment of Goring Primary School could ... [more]
A BENSON charity is to be dissolved.
The Benson Community Association’s executive committee asked the Charity Commission to hold a ballot of residents of Benson and Berrick Salome to agree to wind up the charity.
The association proposed transferring its assets, including Warwick Spinney, to a new charity called the Benson Community Green Spaces Trust.
It will now begin the final steps of closing down the association.
