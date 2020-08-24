Plan revision

THE refurbishment of Goring Primary School could ... [more]
Monday, 24 August 2020
BENSON Parish Council is preparing to revise its neighbourhood plan.
The document, which was approved at a referendum in 2018, earmarked three sites for 560 new homes.
These were north of Littleworth Road (240 homes), off Hale Road (80), and north and north-east of The Sands (240).
24 August 2020
