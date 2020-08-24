Monday, 24 August 2020

Grant refused

THE Millstream Centre in Benson has had a request for a £3,000 grant refused by the parish council.

The centre had wanted £2,500 towards capital costs and £500 towards its ongoing running costs while it is closed during the coronavirus crisis.

Andrea Powell, one of Benson’s representatives on South Oxfordshire District Council, said she still had some of her councillor community grant left and perhaps she could help out.

