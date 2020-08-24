Animal lover in ‘Everest’ cycling challenge for charity

A WOMAN from Watlington plans to cycle the equivalent height of Everest for charity.

Sam Swanson, 47, will go up and down Watlington Hill 80 times in order to scale 8,848m.

The charity challenge will take place on Sunday, August 30.

Mrs Swanson, who runs Chiltern Pet Partners with her husband Adam, hopes to raise £5,000 for Medical Detection Dogs.

She said: “Without doubt this is going to be the hardest physical and mental challenge I will have ever attempted.

“The concept is simple: pick any hill anywhere in the world and complete repeats of it in a single activity until you climb 8,848m — the equivalent height of Mt Everest. It has to be completed in one activity with no sleep.

“I’ve chosen to cycle Watlington Hill, my local climb, which has an average 7.47 per cent gradient with a maximum of 16 per cent.

“I will need to climb and descend it approximately 80 times, which will total the required elevation of 29,030ft or 8,848m. The distance will be around 150 miles/242km.

“Planning to start at 12.01 am, I aim to achieve this is in under 24 hours, stopping only for essential fuelling, comfort breaks and an occasional stretch. No sleep allowed.”

Mrs Swanson had been training for a 200-mile bike ride in Mallorca but this was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic and she still wanted a challenge.

Last year she rode up and down Mont Ventoux in Provence three times.

“I’m not one for sitting around,” she said. “I like challenging myself and doing physical things. The people that do this kind of thing are serious athletes. I’m not young and not a major athlete. I’ve been doing a lot of hill work. I’ve done five rides on Watlington Hill and I’ve done 10,000ft in one ride without stopping. ”

She is appealing for people to support her by coming along on the day and cheering and by making a donation to the charity, which trains dogs to detect the odour of human disease.

Mrs Swanson said: “The charity is at the forefront of research into the fight against cancer and other life-threatening diseases. They are currently training six dogs to hopefully be able to detect covid-19 and in time help protect all of us. The pandemic has affected us all in some way. I have been very fortunate to remain healthy, as have my family and friends.

“As our business has been severely impacted, like so many across the world, I’ve decided to dedicate the unexpected spare time I have towards training for this great cause and I wanted to try to do something positive.”

Mrs Swanson said the only other person from the UK to have achieved the feat on Watlington Hill was cycle racing professional Joe Harris, from Sonning Common, who did it in May.

She added: “I genuinely don’t know if I can achieve the heady heights of Everest on Watlington Hill in one ride.

“However, I do know I’m no quitter and will give it my all. Knowing I’m raising money for such a good cause close to my heart will help every pedal stroke.”

Mrs Swanson last raised money for the charity in 2013 with a London to Paris bike ride over three days which raised £2,500.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/

fundraising/samanthaswanson

everesting2020