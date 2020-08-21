Theft from petrol station cash machine

A LARGE amount of money was stolen from a cash machine at a petrol station in Benson.

The incident happened between 1.20am and 3.05am on August 16 at the BP garage on Oxford Road.

Three offenders, all wearing dark clothing with their hoods up, broke into the cash machine to gain access.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Detective constable Fiona Boyce, the investigating officer, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or has any information such as dash-cam footage from the area at the time, to please get in touch.

“You can make a report online or call 101 quoting reference 43200254856.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”