Home plan at former exchange

THE former telephone exchange in Benson could be redeveloped into a home.

A planning application has been submitted to demolish the two brick buildings off Church Road and build a one-bedroom house with a studio above and one parking space.

The new building would be made from lightweight timber with a rendered finish.

A design and access statement by DP Architects, of Watlington, says the old exchange was bought by the current owner as storage for building materials more than 10 years ago.

But the poor quality buildings are now unused and as they have no services or heating and have limited natural light, they cannot be marketed for employment use or be converted due to the lack of floor space.

“The owner wishes to create a new dwelling for a family member recently discharged from the armed services for medical reasons,” it says.

“Such a purpose-built dwelling would allow the family member to both live and work sustainably from the site.”

The new building would be “practical, well designed and sensitive” to the area.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due make a decision by October 7.