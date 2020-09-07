A PHOTOGRAPHIC competition was held in place of ... [more]
Monday, 07 September 2020
A NEW clerk has been appointed by Benson Parish Council.
Nicola Copeland succeeds Elizabeth Stanley, who will leave later this year after about two years in the role.
07 September 2020
More News:
Teacher’s warthog toy hunt is big hit with littles ones
A WOMAN from Kidmore End helped to keep village ... [more]
Hundreds follow outdoor art trail in aid of charities
HUNDREDS of people followed the Outdoor Hidden ... [more]
POLL: Have your say