Monday, 07 September 2020

Progress on speed zone

PLANS for a 20mph speed zone in Benson are progressing.

The parish council has agreed to fund speed surveys that would be required. These would cost up to £1,200 plus VAT.

A 20mph zone could only be introduced if the surveys showed the average speed is close to 20mph or if it is in areas close to a school. Previous surveys have shown that vehicle speeds along High Street and Brook Street are close to 20mph.

Dave Rushton, who leads the Benson neighbourhood plan delivery team’s infrastructure group, has recommended that the zone should encompass the village centre rather than only appying to certain roads.

