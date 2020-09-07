Monday, 07 September 2020

Halls ready to hire again

HIRERS of Benson’s halls can now return as these are slowly re-opened with the easing of the coronaviirus lockdown.

The parish council has carried out risk assessments and is allowing groups that usually use the committee room or lounge at the parish hall into the main hall where there is more space to socially distance.

The council says that for now it is not increasing hire charges to pay for the extra cleaning that will be needed as a gesture of goodwill and to encourage more use.

