Monday, 14 September 2020

Bollards plea

RESIDENTS have asked for bollards to be installed in Castle Square, Benson, to prevent vehicles driving on the pavements.

An officer from Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, is to visit the village to assess the problem.

There have also been problems with parking in the Saxon Court area.

