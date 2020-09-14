Speeding problem

SPEEDING on the A4074 is to be investigated by Henley MP John Howell.

It comes after a vehicle, believed to be a motorcycle, was recorded doing 120mph in a 30mph zone in Shillingford while travelling towards Oxford.

Benson Parish Council chairman Bill Pattison has written to Mr Howell asking him to raise the issue with Thames Valley Police.

He has also been in touch with Bix & Assendon Parish Council, where speeding is also a problem on the A4130 dual carriageway.

Councillor Pattision said: “The people of Bix and Assendon are finding this happens just the same for them.

“None of them [motorcyclists] seems to give a damn about speed limits.”