BENSON Parish Council still wants to present its two community awards this year.

The Bob Griffiths Trophy is awarded to an individual up to the age of 18, or a community youth organisation, for outstanding achievement during the previous year.

The Don Fletcher Community Award is presented to an individual or group for outstanding support to the Benson community in the previous year.

The council was due to present the awards at the annual parish meeting in May but this was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Councillor Tom Stevenson said: “I think we should get together and present something even of it’s just through the door.”