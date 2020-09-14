Field access

Fashion designer couple launch menswear shop
Monday, 14 September 2020
A RAMP for pedestrians is to be installed at a Benson beauty spot to enable pedestrians to access it.
The parish council has appointed Stuart Bell, of Avalon, to carry out the work at Bertie West Field, off Horseshoes Lane.
The cost of the work is estimated at £8,000, which will be funded by the Community Infrastructure Levy that is paid by developers.
14 September 2020
