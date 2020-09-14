Cafe closed

Fashion designer couple launch menswear shop
A CLOTHES designer who helped create the costumes ... [more]
A CAFE in Benson has closed after nearly three-and-a-half years.
Chrissy’s Country Kitchen was located in a barn behind the Crown Inn pub in High Street.
The business is still available for outside catering at events.
