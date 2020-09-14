Primary school welcomes pupils back

Fashion designer couple launch menswear shop
Monday, 14 September 2020
RAF Benson Primary School welcomed back children for the new academic year last week.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, classes have different access points to the school and staggered drop-off and collection times.
Reception children are finishing at either 11.45am or 12.45pm. From September 21, the children will be in full-time from 9.05am to 3.05pm each day.
