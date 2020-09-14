Monday, 14 September 2020

Primary school welcomes pupils back

Primary school welcomes pupils back

RAF Benson Primary School welcomed back children for the new academic year last week.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, classes have different access points to the school and staggered drop-off and collection times.

Reception children are finishing at either 11.45am or 12.45pm. From September 21, the children will be in full-time from 9.05am to 3.05pm each day.

