Garden gifts

Monday, 21 September 2020

VOLUNTEERS have been working in ones and twos in the garden at Benson library’s garden, where the idea is to grow food for everyone to share.

The produce has included potatoes, beans, rhubarb and herbs.

It you would like to help, email Anna Harvey at
harveyannam@gmail.com or Vivienne Gardner at
viviengardner22@gmail.com

