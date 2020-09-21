Dentist is named best

A DENTIST from Benson has won an award.

Neel Tank, principal dentist and owner of Imogen Dental in High Street, was named dentist of the year for the South at the 21st annual Dental Awards.

The judges said: “An exceptional dental practitioner, Neel goes far beyond his role as principal dentist, creating an environment where caring for patients and learning and improvement are second nature.

“He is the driving force behind everything the practice achieves and continues to achieve.”

Imogen was also nominated in three other categories, practice of the year, dental team of the year (South) and best outreach or charity initiative (South) with its support for the Ark Cancer Centre Charity in Basingstoke.

Norma Watson was nominated for practice manager of the year.

This is the practice’s fifth award in four years.

The practice also has a branch in Kingsclere in Hampshire.