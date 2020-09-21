Back on river

Villagers back £60,000 road safety measures
MORE than half of Goring residents support ... [more]
THE Wallingford Accessible Boat Club has celebrated the return to the River Thames of its wheelyboat WOW-one following the coronavirus lockdown.
It was launched in Wallingford and made its debut run upstream to Benson Weir and then went downstream to Goring.
The club’s volunteer crew will spend the rest of the season undergoing training and familiarisation sessions.
Pub chef cooked for the Queen... sort of
THE new chef at the John Barleycorn pub in Goring ... [more]
