Time to book your flu jab

PATIENTS are being encouraged to arrange a flu vaccination at the Millstream Surgery in Benson.

The surgery is now offering appointment dates and times, which must be booked in advance.

The first flu clinic will be on Saturday, October 3 and other dates will be available during the following weeks.

Those eligible for a free vaccine are patients over 65 or pregnant and under-65s with a heart problem, chest complaint or breathing difficulties, kidney or liver disease, diebetes, or who have lowered immunity due to disease or treatment, a neurological condition or have had a stroke.

Higher-risk groups will be vaccinated first.

People aged 50 to 64 without a long-term illness cannot be vaccinated until November and then only if supplies are available. This depends on the Government procuring them.

The surgery has systems in place for protection against covid-19 in line with government guidance.

There will be separate clinics for patients who are shielding and members of their families.

Clinical staff will be wearing appropriate PPE and non-clinical staff will be using face coverings.

Doors and windows in clinical rooms will be open to promote air flow.

Strict infection control will be in place, including wiping down seats between patients and hand washing and sanitising. Extra sanitiser will be available at the exit.

All patients must attend their appointment on time and wear a face covering.

Only three patients will be allowed in the waiting room at once. There will be a one-way system throughout the practice.

Patients are asked to walk to surgery, where possible, and leave the car park available for those who are less mobile.

To make an apppointment, call the surgery after 10am on (01491) 838286.

For more information, visit www.millstreamsurgery.

nhs.uk