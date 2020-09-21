Boys found

Villagers back £60,000 road safety measures
MORE than half of Goring residents support ... [more]
Monday, 21 September 2020
A TEENAGER from Benson who went missing with a friend was found on Monday night after almost a week.
Daniel Jones, 14, and Cameron Gianni, 15, from Didcot both disappeared on September 8 and police issued an appeal to the public to help find them.
On Tuesday, the police said the pair had been found safe and well.
21 September 2020
More News:
Pub chef cooked for the Queen... sort of
THE new chef at the John Barleycorn pub in Goring ... [more]
POLL: Have your say