Monday, 21 September 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Boys found

A TEENAGER from Benson who went missing with a friend was found on Monday night after almost a week.

Daniel Jones, 14, and Cameron Gianni, 15, from Didcot both disappeared on September 8 and police issued an appeal to the public to help find them.

On Tuesday, the police said the pair had been found safe and well.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33