No action on drugs

DRUG dealing taking place in Benson could be raised with the Thames Valley chief constable.

Residents say they have witnessed illegal activity in Littleworth Road and in a shelter at the Sunnyside recreation area.

The shelter, which was erected in memory of a village teenager who died tragically, may now be removed by the parish council.

A council meeting in August heard that a man who collapsed in Littleworth Road after taking ketamine told paramedics he came to Benson every day to buy drugs. The Rivermead recreation area was also said to be an area of concern.

The council agreed to seek advice from the police. At a meeting last week vice-chairwoman Patricia Baylis said she had written to Sgt Robert Maris, of the Didcot and Wallingford Neighbourhood Team, for a meeting, but she had not yet received a response.

She said that if she didn’t hear back in another fortnight she would write to chief constable John Campbell and the police and crime commissioner Anthony Stansfeld.