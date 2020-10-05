Cafe seating ‘obstruction’

THE owner of a café in Benson is to be spoken to about its outdoor seating.

A resident complained to the parish council that the tables and chairs outside No 25 in High Street block the pavement so pedestrians have walk in the road.

Stephanie Noble of Gravel Close, Benson, opened the business earlier this year and is allowed to use the pavement outside the café and on nearby Bob’s corner for seating.

Council chairman Bill Pattison told a meeting that he would speak to Mrs Noble.