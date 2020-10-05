Beauty spot access ramp

A RAMP for pedestrians will be installed at a Benson beauty spot this month to enable pedestrians to access it.

The parish council has appointed Stuart Bell, of Avalon, to carry out the work at Bertie West Field, off Horseshoes Lane.

The cost of the work is estimated at £8,000, which will be funded by the Community Infrastructure Levy that is paid by developers.

A council meeting last week heard that saplings would be planted along the eastern boundary of the site on November 24.

The council will also look into buying a ride-on mower after hearing that a man who used to cut the grass had stopped doing so.