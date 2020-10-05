Wrong call

TWO signs could be put up to remind the public ... [more]
Monday, 05 October 2020
PLANS to redevelop the former telephone exchange in Benson are being opposed by the parish council.
A planning application has been submitted to demolish the two brick buildings off Church Road and build a one-bedroom house with a studio above and one parking space.
05 October 2020
More News:
Volunteer stewards helping to keep parishioners safe
ST Michael’s Catholic Church in Sonning Common ... [more]
POLL: Have your say