Monday, 12 October 2020

Money’s fine

THE coronavirus has had a “marginal” effect on Benson Parish Council’s finances.

Rob Jordan, who chairs the council’s finance committee, said income was down but so was expenditure.

“We’re about £1,000 down on exactly the same period last year,” he said.

The council has agreed to renew its insurance policy with Zurich at a cost not to exceed £4,292, including tax.

