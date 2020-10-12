Money’s fine

FIRE crews saved a Goring restaurant from burning ... [more]
Monday, 12 October 2020
THE coronavirus has had a “marginal” effect on Benson Parish Council’s finances.
Rob Jordan, who chairs the council’s finance committee, said income was down but so was expenditure.
“We’re about £1,000 down on exactly the same period last year,” he said.
The council has agreed to renew its insurance policy with Zurich at a cost not to exceed £4,292, including tax.
12 October 2020
