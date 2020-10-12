Opposition to airfield plan grows

BENSON Parish Council has joined the fight against plans for 3,000 homes on Chalgrove Airfield.

It has put its name to a letter from at least 16 parish councils to Henley MP John Howell objecting to the proposed development by Homes England.

The government agency, which owns the site, also wants to build two primary schools, a secondary school, sixth form college, shops, a healthcare hub, community and leisure facilities and parks as well as create 40,000 sq m of employment space.

Benson council chairman Bill Pattison said the development would impact on the village in the form of through traffic.

Councillor John Sharman said: “I feel we have to pitch in with this opposition to the development.”

Councillor Philip Murray said the council might be compromised as Homes England would provide funding towards the village’s planned bypass until it managed to secure enough funding from developers building hundreds of new homes in the village.

Councillor Steve McCann said he was not sure how much Mr Howell would “rock the boat”.

The other parishes objecting include Watlington,

Berrick Salome, Swyncombe, Shirburn, Pyrton, Lewknor, Highmoor, Cuxham with Easington, Chalgrove, Britwell Salome and Brightwell Baldwin.