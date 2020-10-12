Award for kind man

A MAN from Benson is to be honoured with a British Citizen Award medal.

Joe Craven, 94, has volunteered at the Millstream Centre in the village three times a week for 13 years.

The award is given in recognition of exceptional individuals who positively impact their community and only 50 individuals per year are recognised.

Mr Craven’s daughter Rachel Craven-Todd said: “By giving his time and dedication, he has helped to make a difference to the many villagers who need the day centre for company, belonging and a decent meal.

“Joe treats his voluntary role just like a job — he is professional and always punctual and never misses a day. He enjoys working to streamline the kitchen dishes and his work ethic is second to none. He has carved out a role for himself within the community and this drives him to continue.”

She said her father was a “familiar, friendly face” and was full of enthusiasm and a sense of fun.