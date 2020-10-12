Monday, 12 October 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New hedge

A NEW hedge will be planted along the eastern boundary of Bertie West Field in Benson.

This will create a wildlife-friendly buffer with neighbouring homes.

Tom Stevenson, a parish councillor and chairman of Benson Nature Group, has received a grant for the work, which is due to be carried out in November.

A small number of residents is required to take part in socially distanced planting. To volunteer, email lyonsphilippa@gmail.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33