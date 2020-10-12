A NEW hedge will be planted along the eastern boundary of Bertie West Field in Benson.

This will create a wildlife-friendly buffer with neighbouring homes.

Tom Stevenson, a parish councillor and chairman of Benson Nature Group, has received a grant for the work, which is due to be carried out in November.

A small number of residents is required to take part in socially distanced planting. To volunteer, email lyonsphilippa@gmail.com