School honours assistant for long service

A TEACHER assistant at Benson Primary School has been recognised for 20 years’ service.

Tania Hadfield joined the school in 2000, when it was known as Benson Community Infant School and based in Westfield Road before moving to its current site in Oxford Road.

She has helped establish numerous sports clubs for the children over the years.

Mrs Hadfield, who is a teacher assistant for year two pupils, was presented with cards by each class as well as a cake, a cut-glass fruit bowl and a memory stick featuring a 10-minute compilation of past and present pupils thanking her.

She was also given a gift of a champagne afternoon tea at a hotel.

The whole school then gave her three cheers in the playground.

Mrs Hadfield started part time at the school in a job share with Benson pre-school but went full-time soon afterwards.

She said: “I was previously with customs and excise. My father died very prematurely and it was a life-changing thing and I wanted to be more around for my children. I always wanted to be either a teacher or a nurse. After I had my second child I took a career break.

“My eldest started in year three and there wasn’t a netball team and my passion has been netball.

“I couldn’t have my children not play and I offered to start a team and it all went from there.”

Mrs Hadfield also set up hockey, football, dance, tag rugby and cricket clubs and she takes the children to county trials.

“I’ve had a fabulous time,” she said. “I was brought up in a village school and I always wanted that for my children.

“You get to know the children and the families in the community. Even now I see some children who have left Wallingford School and they still say ‘hello’, which is really, really nice.

“I think my most memorable few things would be organising a school Olympics in 2012.

“We set up country houses and all the staff were involved and you earned points. We had a big parade and it was fantastic.”

Mrs Hadfield has also organised the school’s involvement in Race for Life, helping to raise £15,000 over the last three years.

Headteacher Helen Crolla said: “It’s so important to recognise when someone has served the children in the local community for 20 years — just that devotion and commitment to her role.

“For the team to say ‘thank you’ to a colleague and friend has also been really important.”