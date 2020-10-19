New classrooms nearly finished

AN extension to Benson Primary School will be handed over soon.

A block of three classrooms is being built on part of the playing field at the Oxford Road school and should be in use during this academic year.

Headteacher Helen Crolla says the new building is currently waiting for utilities and for the surrounding car park and playground to be completed.

The school will then start planning an official opening and tours for parents.

Oxfordshire County Council, the education authority, appointed contractor Kier to carry out the work.

The new building and a hard play area take up a quarter of the field, which is in the Benson conservation area. The school says that it will regain some play space once the work has been done.

It needs more space to meet the extra demand for places caused by hundreds of new homes being built and says that another three classrooms may be needed by 2024.

Cala Homes, which has planning permission to build 241 homes on land north of Littleworth Road, has said it will provide a sports field as part of that development.

The children will be able to access this for major sporting events and longer PE lessons via a path off Littleworth Road.

There will be changing facilities, storage and toilets.