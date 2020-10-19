Woman stabbed in village high street

ARMED police were called to Benson after a woman in her sixties was stabbed by another woman.

The victim is said to know the attacker involved in the incident, which happened outside a charity shop.

Thames Valley Police officers, along with the ambulance service, went to High Street at about 1.25pm on Monday.

The incident happened outside the Mercy in Action charity shop and the victim went inside looking for help.

Police said a 61-year-old woman from Oxfordshire was arrested at the scene and was in custody.

The victim was taken to hospital with injuries which officers said were not believed to be life-threatening.

There was a cordon in place in High Street while officers were on the scene and members of the public were asked to avoid the area.

Insp Rebecca Sargeant, from Abingdon police station, said: “We have made an arrest in connection with this incident, which I understand will have caused some concern among members of the public and the local community.

“We are not looking for any other people in connection with this.

“I would like to offer reassurance to the public that this incident is being treated as isolated and the victim and woman arrested are known to each other.

“There was not a wider threat to the community.”

Philip Noble, who runs the No 25 café, which is also in High Street, said that one of his customers sitting outside had witnessed the attack.

He said: “Police were here pretty quickly, armed police and five or six cars and an ambulance and a police helicopter was buzzing about.

“It was shocking and not something you would expect in Benson. It’s a very sleepy little village.

“An officer come through on Wednesday asking if I had seen anything and I said ‘no’.”

A spokesman for Mercy in Action said: “A member of the public entered the shop seeking help.

“We’re very sorry this has happened but our staff did their utmost to support the individual and offer assistance as best they could.

“I believe they called the emergency services immediately.”

Superintendent Lis Knight, local police area commander for South Oxfordshire and the Vale of White Horse, said: “Our officers are making enquiries locally about this incident, so people in the area are likely to see an increase in officer presence while this continues.

“Please do not feel alarmed by this as officers are there in order to provide reassurance and investigate this incident.

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101, quoting reference 498 of October 13.