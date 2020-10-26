RAF youth worker honoured

A YOUTH worker from RAF Benson was shortlisted in the RAF Benevolent Fund’s annual awards.

Emma Pallant was one of three finalists in the Airplay youth worker of the year category of the awards, which recognise the outstanding contributions of its supporters, personnel on stations and corporate partners who support the charity each year.

The winners of eight categories were announced during a virtual ceremony on Tuesday last week.

Ms Pallant, 27, who also works at RAF Brize Norton, has been the station youth worker for two-and-a-half years, having moved to Oxford from Bristol where she managed a youth project and worked in schools.

Airplay is the fund’s flagship youth support programme for RAF families, providing a range of facilities, equipment and activities tailored for children and young people.

Ms Pallant’s nominee described her as an amazing youth worker who had overcome the challenge of providing Airplay at two very different RAF stations.

She said: “The youngsters like coming to Airplay because they can claim it as their own. It is their space, a place they can choose to come.”

Youth club sessions at RAF Benson have just resumed having been halted by the coviid-19 pandemic.