New mobile device to discourage speeding

A SPEED indicator device is to be bought by Benson Parish Council at a cost of about £1,800.

The device will be placed at different locations around the village, where speeding is deemed to be a problem.

The council is currently carrying out a traffic survey.

Councillor Michael Winton told a council meeting that he believed the village needed four devices — two for Littleworth Road and two for Oxford Road.

Councillor Fiona Lovesey said residents had asked the council to tackle the problem and this would be evidence that it was doing so.

Councillor John Sharman said: “I don’t think it’s correct to say we’re not doing anything about speeding as we’re paying for it to be assessed at various points in the village at the moment.

“We don’t want to have these everywhere — it would look like the Blackpool illuminations.”

He suggested deferring a decision until the results of the surveys were known but the council agreed to buy the device, which will be purchased using money from the Community Infrastructure Levy paid by developers.

Meanwhile, two speed indicator devices are to be bought by Watlington Parish Council.

One will be for the town and another will be shared with Swyncombe Parish Council and the Cuxham with Easington Parish Meeting.

The cost will also be covered by Community Infrastructure Levy money.