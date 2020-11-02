Salute from your doorstep

RESIDENTS of Benson are being encouraged to mark Remembrance Sunday on their doorsteps.

This year’s village parade has been scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of people normally attend the event, which involves personnel from RAF Benson.

The parish council has agreed that a small, socially- distanced group will lay wreaths at a “suitable” location and time next Sunday.

Parade administrator Pete Eldridge said residents should stand in silence on their doorsteps at 11am and observe a flypast over the village.

• The parish council has awarded £150 to the Benson and district branch of the Royal British Legion to pay for a wreath.