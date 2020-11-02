Monday, 02 November 2020

Satellite court

THE chairman of Benson Parish Council has suggested exploring the possibility of using one of its buildings as a “Nightingale Court”.

These were set up over the summer to tackle the impact of coronavirus on the justice system and the backlog of cases.

Councillor Bill Pattison suggested looking into the idea as the revenue the council receives from hiring its buildings was likely to be affected by the pandemic.

