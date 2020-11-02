High hopes

Traders optimistic despite loss of Christmas festival
Monday, 02 November 2020
A “TALL” structure could be installed at a refurbished playground in Benson.
The parish council has submitted a planning application to include this as part of a £250,000 overhaul of the Sunnyside play area.
South Oxfordshire District Council will make the final decision.
02 November 2020
Traders optimistic despite loss of Christmas festival
GORING’S independent traders are still hoping for ... [more]
