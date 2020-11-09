Monday, 09 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Reservist honoured

Reservist honoured

A RESERVIST from RAF Benson has been named the best in Oxfordshire.

Senior Aircraftman Sean Carter, a part-time volunteer reserve with 606 Squadron, was recognised by the South-East Reserve Forces and Cadets Association.

SAC Carter, who owns a kitchen design company in Woking, helped out when RAF Benson was tasked with supporting the UK’s response to coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the pressures of the pandemic on his own business, he quickly relocated to the base as members of the logistics team were deployed elsewhere.

He then helped ensure that everyone had the right equipment in the right place at the right time.

Squadron Leader Andrew Bucknell, officer commanding 606 Squadron, said: “Sean’s support has been exceptional and he has been integral to RAF Benson continuing to deliver its operational output.

“His selflessness and dedication to his service is admirable and he is truly worthy of such an award.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33