Grants rebate

Football club wins award for work in the community
GORING United Football Club has been honoured for ... [more]
Monday, 09 November 2020
A REBATE of £1,250 will be paid to Benson Parish Council by a pressure group.
The council had given regular grants to Parishes Against Gravel Extraction as two sites near the village had been considered before being discounted.
09 November 2020
