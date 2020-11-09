Scouts ask to rent land

THE 1st Benson Scout Group wants to lease a piece of land in the village owned by the parish council.

The current tenant of the Cuckoo Pen, which is by the village allotments off St Helen’s Avenue, has given notice.

The scouts are looking to build a new hut. The current hut in Littleworth Road, which is owned by the council, is almost 80 years old.

In 2012 the council drew up a plan for a new scout hut on Bertie West Field, off Horseshoes Lane, but this was scrapped after opposition from residents who were concerned about access to the site and the threat of more traffic.