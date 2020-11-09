Bridge site identified

A POSSIBLE site for a footbridge over Elm Brook in Benson has been identified.

The parish council’s neighbourhood plan delivery team is investigating the idea. The bridge would link Cala’s Hopefield Grange development of 187 homes north of Littleworth Road to Warwick Spinney, a green space off the Elm Bridge roundabout.

Jon Fowler, who chairs the group, said the site was north of the spinney.

He said the owner of the land had given permission but added: “Because the Environment Agency regard this brook as a main river we have got to get its permission as well as planning permission.”

Currently, the access to the spinney is along the Oxford Road, which has no pavement.