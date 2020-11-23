Monday, 23 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hot meals delivered

A FOOD home delivery service has been launched by the Millstream Centre in Benson.

Millstream at Home delivers two-course home-cooked meals to residents three days a week while the centre is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers can also have a regular phone call to chat and activity packs.

The centre incorporates the Benson Help Hub, which provides essential shopping, prescription collections and hot meals to anyone who is isolating or housebound, regardless of age.

For help. call (01491) 352524 or 352526 or email bensonhelphub@gmail.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33