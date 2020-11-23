Hot meals delivered

A FOOD home delivery service has been launched by the Millstream Centre in Benson.

Millstream at Home delivers two-course home-cooked meals to residents three days a week while the centre is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers can also have a regular phone call to chat and activity packs.

The centre incorporates the Benson Help Hub, which provides essential shopping, prescription collections and hot meals to anyone who is isolating or housebound, regardless of age.

For help. call (01491) 352524 or 352526 or email bensonhelphub@gmail.com