Woman on stab charge

A WOMAN accused of stabbing another woman will appear in court on January 8.
Yvonne Martin, 61, of Wormald Road, Wallingford, is charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.
She appeared via a video link at Oxford Crown Court on Friday but did not enter a plea.
Armed police were called to Benson high street on October 13 after a woman in her sixties was stabbed.
23 November 2020
