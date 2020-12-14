RAF runners set off again in aid of children’s hospice

PERSONNEL from RAF Benson will be aiming to clock up almost 2,000 miles to support a charity challenge.

Twenty-three members of the base’s logistics squadron have been running, walking, cycling, hopping, skipping and jumping to cover a total distance of 1,960 miles between them.

The miles will go towards the Race to the North Pole challenge being run for Helen & Douglas House, a children’s hospice.

Participants have pledged how many miles they think they can record between November 21 and December 19 and log their miles online to help Father Christmas on his journey from the North Pole to the hospice in Oxford. The team from RAF Benson hopes to raise a total of £750. Each member has pledged to cover a specific distance ranging from 20 miles to 100.

Corporal Rob Thomson, 31,

reformed the group after the runners clocked up 170km between them when they completed the virtual Oxford half marathon and raised £753 for the hospice.

He has been supporting the charity since 2017, helping to raise £10,215 to date.

Cpl Thomson said: “Following the success of the half marathon and knowing how busy a time of year this can be for Helen & Douglas House, I thought the Race from the North Pole event would be an amazing way for RAF Benson logistics squadron personnel to show support for the hospice.

“I have personally visited the hospice to deliver donated Christmas gifts for the last two years.

“However, owing to the current restrictions and how vulnerable the children at the hospice are, I don’t think that will take place this year.

“They do amazing work at the hospice, working tirelessly to provide care and support for terminally ill children and their families.

“I feel privileged to be able to support such an amazing cause and hope that our efforts will help to get Santa to the hospice in time for Christmas.

“Peoeple should keep an eye out for some festively dressed runners around Benson as I will be doing a couple of themed runs myself.”

Julia Woodcock, events fundraiser for Helen & Douglas House, said: “We are so grateful. Despite the covid-19 pandemic, our services haven’t stopped but we have had to adapt through offering more support for children and families at home.

“At this difficult time, and over Christmas, this lifeline of support is needed more than ever as so many support services are closed.

“It is through the dedication and generosity of supporters like RAF Benson that we can be there when and where our families need us.”

To make a donation, visit

https://bit.ly/39QbmCb