New Friends chairwoman

THE Friends of Benson School has a appointed a new chairwoman.

Abi Roberts takes over from Jo Whittaker, who has stepped down.

Victoria Blundell is vice-chairwoman while Sarah Stuart and Anna Sen are to continue as treasurer and secretary respectively.

Mrs Whittaker said: “It has been an extremely fun and rewarding six years and I have gained so much by being involved.

“Thank you to everyone who has given their time to make FoBS as great as it has been.”

She will remain on the group until July.

