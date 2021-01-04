Serviceman dies in crash

FIREFIGHTERS rescued an elderly man who had ... [more]
Monday, 04 January 2021
TRIBUTES have been paid to a teenage serviceman based at RAF Benson who died in traffic collision.
SAC Thomas Gamble, 18, was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in a collision in Leicestershire on December 20 when he was off duty.
He had only started his career as a military transport driver in September.
Station commander Group Captain Nick Paton said: “He showed great promise and it is tragic that he never got the chance to reach his full potential.”
04 January 2021
