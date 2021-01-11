Slide tower approved

A SLIDE tower measuring more than 7m high is to be installed at a playground in Benson.

It will be part of a £250,000 overhaul of the Sunnyside play area.

The equipment has been approved by South Oxfordshire District Council.

Planning officer Neil Davies said the tower and slide would be the centrepiece of the playground.

“This is a typical structure within a play area that caters for children up to teenage years,” he said.

“It would stand at a height of approximately 7.2m, which would be approximately 2m higher than the current centrepiece but would sit lower than the buildings adjacent.

“I am therefore of the view that the slide would not have a detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the site and surrounding area.”