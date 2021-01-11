Monday, 11 January 2021

Tax increase

RESIDENTS of Benson will pay more for services provided by the parish council from April 1.

The council has agreed to raise its precept by four per cent.

This means an average band D householder will pay £114.91 a year, compared with £110.49 now.

