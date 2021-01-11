Tax increase

Gas-fired power station could be built on disused farmland
A MINIATURE gas-fired power station could be ... [more]
Monday, 11 January 2021
RESIDENTS of Benson will pay more for services provided by the parish council from April 1.
The council has agreed to raise its precept by four per cent.
This means an average band D householder will pay £114.91 a year, compared with £110.49 now.
11 January 2021
