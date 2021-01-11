Nature talk

Gas-fired power station could be built on disused farmland
A MINIATURE gas-fired power station could be ... [more]
Monday, 11 January 2021
BENSON Nature Group’s next event will be an online talk by Thomas Ball, of the World Wide Fund for Nature, on Tuesday, February 9 (7.30pm).
He will speak about the Clitterhouse Farm Project, an urban regeneration scheme in north-west London.
11 January 2021
More News:
Gas-fired power station could be built on disused farmland
A MINIATURE gas-fired power station could be ... [more]
POLL: Have your say