Developer donates £500 to toddler play group at RAF base

TODDLERS at RAF Benson’s Little Cherubs play group are enjoying a new sensory experience.

The group has spent £500 donated by developer Cala Homes on trough trays for messy play and lava lamps for quieter sessions.

These have enhanced the environment for the children of service personnel.

Little Cherubs was established in September 2019 by parents living on the base and now has about 20 children who regularly attend the twice weekly sessions run by volunteers.

Each session includes a main activity, such as crafts or reading, and ends with singing.

Meg Wickett, community development officer at the base, said: “Not only does Little Cherubs offer the little children here an enriching experience and the chance to interact with other children, but it also provides partners of deployed personnel the opportunity to meet people and socialise.

“This is vitally important for those who live away from extended family support networks.

“We’re very grateful to Cala for its support. We bought the sensory equipment back in March but were only able to introduce the children to it at the back end of the year when restrictions had eased, having been forced to close during the first national lockdown.

“Being closed again now, the group is greatly missed but it’s comforting to know we can offer fun activities such as messy play when the current lockdown ends.”

Cala is building the Hopefield Grange development of 187 homes north of Littleworth Road.